Bryan Woo Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week

Arkansas Travelers pitcher Bryan Woo was named Texas Leaguer Pitcher of the Week for May 8-14 today by Minor League Baseball. Woo threw seven shutout innings this past Thursday night allowing only two hits with seven strikeouts while earning his first Double-A win. He was perfect through the first six innings of the game, not allowing a baserunner until an infield single leading off the seventh. The right-handers seven innings pitched were a career high and he threw just 74 pitches.

For the season, Woo is 1-1 with a 1.93 ERA in 28 innings over six starts. He has struck out 39, walked six and held opponents to a .146 batting average. Woo was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 6th round of the 2021 draft out of Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo. The 23-year old is from Oakland, California. He is the first Travelers player to win a league weekly award this year.

Woo and the Travs are on the road this week before returning to Dickey-Stephens Park for a 12 game, 13 day homestand lasting from May 23 through June 4.

