Bryan Moore Signed by Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday signed forward Bryan Moore to a one-year contract.

During his three-year professional career, Moore, 24, has totaled 122 points (56-66-122), a plus-33 rating and 400 penalty minutes in 126 ECHL games between Utah (2015-16), Orlando (2016-17) and Allen (2016-18). He shows 15 points (6-9-15) and 48 PIM in 21 Kelly Cup Playoff appearances. Moore has also tallied nine points (3-6-9) and 53 PIM in 40 career AHL contests with San Diego (2015-16), Manitoba (2016-17) and San Jose (2016-18).

In 2017-18, the 5-foot-11, 200-pound winger played in 57 games with the ECHL's Allen Americans and placed among the team's leaders with 48 points (6th), 21 goals (2nd) and a career-best 27 assists (6th). His career-high 218 PIM paced the team and ranked fifth in the ECHL. Moore tallied two points (1-1-2) and 11 PIM in seven Kelly Cup Playoff games.

Moore also skated in seven games with the San Jose Barracuda last season and recorded six PIM.

A native of Indian Trail, N.C., Moore played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League and two in the United States Hockey League prior to turning pro. In 181 games from 2012-14 between Sarnia and Sault Ste. Marie in the OHL, he posted 143 points (59-84-143), a plus-33 rating and 255 PIM. Moore skated in 92 games with the USHL's Sioux Falls Stampede from 2010-12 and recorded 36 points (17-19-36) and 101 PIM.

