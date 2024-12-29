Bryan Cole Scores Three Big Goals
December 29, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Georgia Swarm YouTube Video
Bryan Cole scored 3 goals in the 2nd half of Georgia Swarm's 13-12 win over Colorado.
Roll the Cole reel
Check out the Georgia Swarm Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from December 29, 2024
- Colorado Drops Tight 13-12 Final to Georgia Swarm Sunday - Colorado Mammoth
- Cattoni's Overtime Heroics Lift Wings to Win in Saskatchewan - Philadelphia Wings
- Rock Lose 12-11 Heartbreaker to Ottawa - Toronto Rock
- Warriors Nab Big Road Win in Calgary - Vancouver Warriors
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Georgia Swarm Stories
- Georgia Swarm Return to Gas South Arena for Fan Appreciation Night
- Georgia Swarm Score Home Opener Overtime Victory over San Diego Seals
- Georgia Swarm Pro Lacrosse Host San Diego Seals in Home Opener
- Georgia Swarm Are Ready to Roll
- Georgia Swarm Announces 2024-25 Season Schedule