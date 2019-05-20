Bryan Abreu Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week

CORPUS CHRISTI - Hooks right-hander Bryan Abreu has been named Texas League Pitcher of the Week for May 13-19, league president Tim Purpura announced Monday.

He is the second consecutive Hooks player to take home Texas League weekly honors after Abraham Toro was named Player of the Week on May 13. It is the first career weekly honor at any level for Abreu.

Abreu, rated Houston's No. 7 prospect by MLB.com, threw 5.0 hitless, scoreless innings in his lone appearance of the week on Wednesday, May 15 vs. Frisco. The native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic walked two and struck out six, throwing 59 of 89 pitches for strikes. Abreu earned his first career Double-A win as he, Justin Ferrell and Colin McKee combined for a one-hit shutout of the Texas League South-leading RoughRiders.

The 22-year-old, signed as a non-drafted free agent by the Astros in November 2013, owns a 1-1 record with a 5.14 ERA (8 ER in 14.0 IP), a .170 opponents' batting average and 17 strikeouts over four games (2 starts) in his Double-A debut stint. He went 1-0 with a 3.68 ERA (6 ER in 14.2 IP) with 25 strikeouts in three starts with Advanced-A Fayetteville before being promoted to Corpus Christi on April 23. Between the two levels, he is 2-1 with a 4.40 ERA (14 ER in 28.2 IP) with 42 strikeouts and a 1.15 WHIP over seven games (5 starts).

Abreu is scheduled to start game two of the three-game series at Amarillo on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

