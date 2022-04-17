Bruins Blank Bears in Goaltending Duel

April 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears five-game GIANT Center winning streak came to an end on Sunday night after dropping a 1-0 decision to the Providence Bruins. Phoenix Copley turned aside 27 of 28 shots for the Chocolate and White. The Bears return to action on Tuesday night against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Bears went 0-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill in the one-goal loss. Providence goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped all 26 Hershey shots for his first professional shutout in only his second career start.

The game's only goal came 13:41 into the third period. Michael Callahan scored his first professional goal on the rebound of a Jakub Lauko shot. Steven Fogarty recorded the secondary helper for his 31st assist of the season. Hershey's record moves to 33-29-6-4 with four games left in the regular season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.