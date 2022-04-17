Bruins Blank Bears in Goaltending Duel
April 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears five-game GIANT Center winning streak came to an end on Sunday night after dropping a 1-0 decision to the Providence Bruins. Phoenix Copley turned aside 27 of 28 shots for the Chocolate and White. The Bears return to action on Tuesday night against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
The Bears went 0-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill in the one-goal loss. Providence goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped all 26 Hershey shots for his first professional shutout in only his second career start.
The game's only goal came 13:41 into the third period. Michael Callahan scored his first professional goal on the rebound of a Jakub Lauko shot. Steven Fogarty recorded the secondary helper for his 31st assist of the season. Hershey's record moves to 33-29-6-4 with four games left in the regular season.
