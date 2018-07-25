Brucato, Brancik Back for 2018-19

July 25, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release





Knoxville, TENN. - The Ice Bears and Head Coach Jeff Carr announced Wednesday the signing of returning players Stefan Brucato and David Brancik.

Stefan Brucato, forward from Riverside, CA, joined the Knoxville roster in December 2017, after captaining the Johnson & Wales University (NCAA III) Wildcats his senior year, and racked-up 13 goals and 17 assists in his rookie year.

"He's got great vision - sees the entire rink - which gives him a chance to settle the play and open his options," Carr said of Brucato. "His physical fitness is constantly improving and I expect him to take on more ice time this season, mainly on the power play and the penalty-kill."

Brucato is strong along the boards and regularly wins puck battles, especially in the corners. His physicality makes him a great asset on the attack and his vision makes him a strong playmaker.

David Brancik, from the Czech Republic, signed with the Ice Bears last summer and amassed a team-high 36 points (6 G, 30A) from the defensive end, last year, steadily improving as the season progressed.

"Brancik is an incredibly hard worker, on and off the ice, which is why he continually improved last year," Carr said. "I coached against him in juniors [in 2014] and it's no surprise that he had such an impressive season."

Brancik's on-ice performance steadily improved, rather than tapering off, as one might expect from most rookies. His hot streak late last season, his shot-blocking prowess, and his work ethic create expectations for Brancik to be a defensive authority in the 2018-2019 season.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from July 25, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.