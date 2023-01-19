Brown's Night with Limited Edition Bobblehead, Marty "Mr. Shortstop" Marion August 10th

Mark your calendars for one of our favorite games of the year...Browns Night! Join us on August 10th at 6:45pm, when we release our limited-edition Marty "Mr. Shortstop" Marion bobblehead. Our guaranteed bobblehead packages will be available for purchase mid-February.

On August 10th, we're celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Browns last season with a salute to Marty Marion. As a 3-time World Series champion, Marion played on four Cardinal pennant winning teams between 1942 and 1946. He was an eight-time All-Star, and in 1944 was the first shortstop to win the National League MVP. According to his Cardinal Manager, "Some of the things he does have to be seen to be believed. And he's just as grand a person, too, as he is a ballplayer." Marion finished out his career as a player-manager with the St. Louis Browns in 1952 and 1953.

The 3-time World Series champion played on 4 Cardinal pennant winning teams between 1942 and 1946. He was an 8-time All-Star and won the National League MVP in 1944. His career ended before the first "Gold Glove" was ever awarded in 1957, but it's not too hard to speculate how many Marion would have one. Marion finished out his career as a player-manager with the St. Louis Browns in 1952 and 1953. Since 2023 is the 70th anniversary of the Browns last season, it's fitting that we honor Marty Marion with this bobblehead for Browns Night at the Gateway Grizzlies as the last manager of the St. Louis Browns.

