Brown's Big Night Leads C's to Win

Hillsboro, OR - The Hops scored seven unanswered runs on Saturday after trailing 5-0, but it was not enough against a slugging Canadians team. Devonte Brown had a four-hit game for the C's, including a two-run home run and Sam Ryan threw 3.2 hitless innings out of the 'pen, in the 10-7 Vancouver win.

Yu-Min Lin had allowed just one earned run over his last 19 innings and had a 1.86 era against Vancouver this season entering game five of the series. He needed 51 pitches to get through the first two innings against the C's, allowing five runs on five hits. Dasan Brown and Michael Turconi had back-to-back singles in the first, with Brown later scoring on a fielder's choice. Devonte Brown gave Vancouver a 2-0 lead in the second with an RBI single and shortly after Alan Roden extended the lead to 5-0 after a three-run home run. The homer was his fourth of the season, bringing his RBI total to 40.

Rafael Sanchez retired the side in order in the first, but ran into trouble in the second. J.J. D'Orazio, who was 16-43 over his last 10 games, led off the inning with a solo home run. Two more runs in the inning came on a Gary Mattis triple and an RBI groundout by Shane Muntz, bringing the Hops within two.

Peña and Chen both reached to start the third inning, but then Day and D'Orazio both struck out. With two out and two on, Junior Franco had another extra-base hit, his seventh extra-base hit in 20 games. The two out, two RBI triple tied the game at five.

Sanchez was chased from the game in the fourth inning as he allowed the Hops to have their third straight multi-run inning. Manuel Peña missed a home run by inches on a ball belted to the deepest part of the park and off the top of the fence, giving Hillsboro a 7-5 advantage. Sanchez allowed eight hits and seven earned runs.

After a scoreless third and fourth innings, Lin remained in the game in the fifth. Lin retired the first two batters of the inning and then walked Spain and Rios. Brown who was already 2-2 against Lin in the game, hit a two-RBI double to tie the game again at seven. Lin exited after 4.2 innings, allowing seven hits and seven earned runs.

Sam Ryan was phenomenal out of the bullpen, pitching 3.2 scoreless innings to keep Hillsboro off the scoreboard. With the game tied 7-7, Zach Barnes was on to pitch for the Hops. Garrett Spain had a bloop RBI single to give Vancouver a one run lead, with Brown coming to the plate. On a 0-2 pitch, Brown hit a two-run homer to left field on a high fastball from Barnes.

The Hops would threaten in the ninth, loading the bases against Matt Svanson, but left the winning run at the plate when Junior Franco flew out to end the game.

Devonte Brown was 4-for-4 with 5 RBI and two runs scored for Vancouver.

Game five of the series is tomorrow night at Ron Tonkin Field, with first pitch at 7:05 and the pregame show at 6:50 on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Live.

