Brown, Acklin Connect to Bring RedBlacks Within Reach of Lions: CFL

August 24, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Building off the momentum from an interception by Alijah McGhee, the REDBLACKS grab a touchdown to bring themselves within two of the BC Lions.
