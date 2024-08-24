Brown, Acklin Connect to Bring RedBlacks Within Reach of Lions: CFL
August 24, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video
Building off the momentum from an interception by Alijah McGhee, the REDBLACKS grab a touchdown to bring themselves within two of the BC Lions.
