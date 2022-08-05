Brothers Lukas & Sam Craggs Land in Toledo

(Toledo, OH) - Forwards Lukas and Sam Craggs have each agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye.

The two brothers will be united again for the first time since playing back-to-back years (2017-2019) with the Bowling Green Falcons. In the 2018-19 campaign, the pair combined for 40 points (21G, 19A) in 73 contests. Both are natives of Elmhurst, Illinois. Each has had time in the ECHL, with Lukas appearing in 55 career games with 51 points (21G, 30A) and Sam appearing in 11 contests with Toledo, scoring five points (1G, 4A).

Stated head coach Dan Watson, "We are thrilled to add both Lukas and Sam to our program. We were able to see Sam at the end of last season and I thought he got better each game. Sam will be a big part of our forward group with his size and strength. He can play in all situations and anywhere in the lineup. We look forward to helping him in his development."

"Lukas is a 200-foot player," Watson continued. "He is a competitor and was Cincinnati's best forward in the playoffs. I expect him to be a top contributor offensively, while also being responsible defensively."

Lukas joins Toledo after splitting last year between Cincinnati and Rochester. The 26-year-old posted 31 points (12G, 19A) in 35 games with the Cyclones while adding in another three points (2G, 1A) with the Americans. He comes to the Walleye with 109 career pro contests, an even split with 54 games coming in the AHL. While at BGSU, Lukas skated in 116 games with 30 goals and 24 assists. The 6'0", 190-pound forward added in another 288 penalty minutes and was a plus-33 in his Falcons career.

Sam was one of just five Falcons to appear in all 37 games during the 2021-22 season. Craggs left the Falcons as their all-time leader in career games played with 181 and finished ranked ninth all-time in penalty minutes with 295. He set the career games played mark at BGSU in game one of the CCHA Mason Cup Quarterfinal series. The 25-year-old also scored 30 goals with 34 assists and was a plus-21 in his college career. Three times in his career, the 6'1", 200-pound forward was named not only a WCHA Scholar-Athlete, but also three times he landed on the WCHA All-Academic list.

