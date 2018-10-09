Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Named Official Watch Party Location of Roadrunners Road Games

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, are excited to be partnering with Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ as the official watch party location for all Roadrunners road games in the 2018-19 season.

Located at 1801 N. Stone Ave. in Tucson, Brother John's will stream all the action on their numerous big screens, creating a tremendous experience for all Roadrunner fans to watch their team when away from Tucson Arena.

Additionally, every watch party evening, one lucky attendee will win dinner for two by entering at the Roadrunners table. Brother John's and the Roadrunners will take care of your check in full, with the exception of alcohol.

"We are very excited to be back at Brother John's for our watch parties this season after our fans packed the restaurant for all of our 2018 Calder Cup Playoff games," remarked Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman. "It will be great to offer this for every road game this season, along with a few added items this season to enhance the experience."

Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to enter for a pair (2) of tickets to a future Roadrunners home game.

Watch Parties begin this Friday as the Roadrunners take on the San Diego Gulls in an I-8 Border Rivalry matchup at the Valley View Casino Center in Southern California.

Roadrunners Road Schedule:

Friday, October 12 @ San Diego - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 13 @ Bakersfield - 7:00 p.m.

Monday, October 15 @ San Jose - 7:00 p.m

Friday, October 26 @ Ontario - 7:00 p.m.

November

Friday, November 2 @ Colorado - 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, November 3 @ Colorado - 6:05 p.m.

Friday, November 16 @ Stockton - 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 24 @ Bakersfield - 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 25 @ Ontario - 4:00 p.m.

December

Sunday, December 2 @ October - 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 5 @ San Diego - 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 15 @ Chicago - 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 16 @ Chicago - 2:00 p.m.

Friday, December 21 @ San Jose - 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 22 @ San Jose - 8:00 p.m.

January

Friday, January 4 @ Stockton - 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 5 @ Stockton - 8:00 p.m.

Friday, January 18 @ Colorado - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, January 19 @ Colorado - 7 :05 p.m.

February

Friday, February 8 @ Rockford - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 9 @ Rockford - 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, February 12 @ San Jose - 8:00 p.m.

Friday, February 15 @ Texas - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 16 @ Texas - 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 20 @ San Diego - 8:00 p.m.

March

Saturday, March 2 @ Colorado - 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 3 @ Colorado - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 15 @ Stockton - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 16 @ Stockton - 6:00 p.m.

April

Tuesday, April 2 @ Iowa - 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 3 @ Iowa - 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 7 @ Ontario - 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 10 @ Bakersfield - 6:30 p.m.

The "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny can be heard for all 34 regular season road games at Brother John's, as well as on Fox Sports 1450 AM Tucson and on the iHeart Radio app. Alex Kinkopf and Walt Ruff will also be on hand at every watch party, providing pregame and intermission analysis for the broadcast and fans in attendance at Brother John's.

Purchase your tickets today for when the Roadrunners return home on Friday, October 19 & 20 against the Rockford IceHogs. Friday is a Magnetic Schedule Giveaway and College Night, which includes one (1) ticket, two (2) drinks and one (1) hat for just $25 with a valid student ID by calling the Roadrunners at 866-774-6253. Saturday is an All You Can Eat Night. For just $45, you receive a great seat to the game and all the hot dogs, popcorn, nachos, soda and water you desire.

