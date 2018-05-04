Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ and Sentinel Peak Brewing Company to Host Roadrunners Round Two Viewing Parties

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, shared today that the club will continue to hold watch parties for the second round of its Calder Cup Playoffs series against the Texas Stars with Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ and Sentinel Peak Brewing Company as the feature locations in Tucson.

Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ, located at 1801 N. Stone Ave just minutes from the Tucson Convention Center and downtown, held watch parties for the club's first round games against the San Jose Barracuda and will welcome all Roadrunner fans on Monday, Wednesday and Friday (if necessary) of next week to view Games Three, Four and Five (if necessary) taking place in Texas. Both food and drink specials will be available throughout the evening.

Sentinel Peak Brewing Company, located on the east side at 4746 E Grant Rd., will also be streaming the action live from the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Food and drink specials will also be available throughout the night.

All contests next week will begin at 5 P.M. PST.

Game 2 of the series will take place at Tucson Arena tonight with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m.

For more information on the Roadrunners, visit the team's offices at 175 W. Broadway Blvd. in Tucson or call 866-774-6253.

