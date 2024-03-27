Brosher Set to Return to Explorers

March 27, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers are bringing back right-handed pitcher Brandon Brosher for a fourth season in the Siouxland. Brosher, who enters the season fifth all time in appearances in team history with 120, trails Nate Gercken by 27 games for the top spot going into the 2024 season.

Brandon Brosher is entering his 12th season in pro baseball and his fourth season with the X's. He led the team with 44 games pitched in 2023, all out of the bullpen. Brosher went 4-1 with one save while pitching 55.1 innings with a 4.07 ERA. His 64 strikeouts led all relievers for the Explorers last season. He would surrender 25 earned runs on 51 hits with a 1.265 WHIP.

In 2022, Brosher went 3-2 with a 6.42 ERA in 47.2 innings for the X's. He finished third in appearances with 37 and third in strikeouts with 53 among Explorers relievers. For the '22 season, Brosher gave up 34 earned runs on 45 hits with a 1.615 WHIP. Prior to both 2023 and 2022, Brosher saw time with Zulia in the Venezuelan Winter League. He logged just two innings in the winter of 2022-2023 but worked 15 frames in the winter of 2021-2022, going 2-0 with a save. Brosher posted a 2.40 ERA with a 1.333 WHIP for Zulia.

His first season in Sioux City, Brosher earned six saves and dominated out of the bullpen for the 2021 Explorers. The Florida native would go 4-2, putting up a 2.51 ERA over 46.2 innings while striking out a career-high 69 batters. His strikeout total was second on the relief corps while his 39 games was good for third out of the pen. Brosher would give up 13 earned runs on 40 hits, adding a 1.329 WHIP to his numbers on the season. Brosher became the anchor for the Explorers bullpen down the final stretch. He racked up all six saves after August 18th in the X's final 21 games of the season.

Brosher came to Sioux City after playing in the All-American Baseball Challenge in 2020 where he did not allow an earned run over 17.2 innings with 29 strikeouts. In 2019, Brosher pitched and occasionally swung the bat in the CAN-AM League for Trois-Rivières after being converted to a pitcher. The righty would make 64 plate appearances while batting .179 with five doubles and three stolen bases. On the hill, Brosher had a 3.71 ERA in 24 games, tossing 34 relief innings. He would go 0-2 with a save, adding 35 strikeouts and giving up 14 earned runs on 33 hits. Brosher would add a 1.441 WHIP on the season.

Before converting to a pitcher in 2019, he was a batter first, playing six seasons mainly as a catcher in the Mets system. In his last season with the Mets in 2018, he played 28 games at High-A St. Lucie, batting .124 with a .379 OPS. In 2017, he spent the entire season at Class-A Columbia, slashing a .221/.346/.433 line with 13 home runs and 31 RBI for Columbia. Brosher spent time at three different levels between Low-A and High-A in '16. He would hit a combined .183 in 43 games with six homers and 19 RBI.

In 2015, Brosher made two stops in the Mets chain, playing in six games at Rookie-level Gulf Coast and another 53 games at short-season A Brooklyn in the New York-Penn League. He would hit .179 for the season combined in 59 games with three home runs and 22 RBI. Brosher played 29 games between 2013-14 in his first two seasons of professional baseball. He collected 23 hits and seven homers over 107 plate appearances in two rookie-level stops. Brosher was initially drafted in the 36th round of the 2013 draft by the New York Mets as a position player, mostly catching but also playing first and the outfield. Brosher is a native of Spring Hill, Florida and was a 2013 graduate of Springstead High School.

The X's now have 16 pitchers and 9 position players signed for the 2024 season.

2024 Players signed:

RHP Brandon Brosher

LHP Justin Kelly

RHP Luis De La Rosa

RHP Rayne Supple

RHP Ángel Nesbitt

RHP Sergio Morillo

OF Daniel Montano

RHP Oswald Medina

RHP Nico O'Donnell

RHP Jasseel De La Cruz

LHP Javier Reynoso

RHP Santiago Flores

INF/OF Nick Shumpert

INF Delvin Zinn

LHP Jared Wetherbee

RHP Pedro Gonzalez

INF/OF Brennen Dorighi

RHP Heitor Tokar

RHP Braunny Munoz

C Jake Ortega

C Wilfredo Gimenez

OF Scott Ota

INF Daniel Lingua,

INF Daniel Pérez

RHP John Sheaks

Individual game tickets for the 2024 campaign go on sale Friday, March 29 at xsbaseball.com, in person at the Lewis & Clark Box Office or over the phone at 712-277-9467. The Explorers are set to open their 31st season in the Siouxland at home Friday night, May 10th at 7:05 p.m. against the Kansas City Monarchs. More information is available by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for off-season news and updates.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from March 27, 2024

Brosher Set to Return to Explorers - Sioux City Explorers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.