Brooks Jr. Forces the Fumble, Sayles Sets up the TD!

Published on July 12, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video







Antoine Brooks Jr. comes up with a huge defensive play, forcing the fumble before Marcus Sayles scoops it up and races down the field to set up Tommy Stevens' touchdown.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 12, 2026

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