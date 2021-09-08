Brooklyn Wins Game One of Doubleheader

Game One - Brooklyn 4, Hudson Valley 0 (7)

Win: Ginn (2-2) | Loss: Montas (0-1) | Save: Craft (9)

Cyclones HR: Alvarez (19)

KEY PLAYS

Leading 1-0 into the seventh, Brooklyn scored three runs to take a 4-0 lead and insurance. Cody Bohanek ripped an RBI double to left field, while Antoine Duplantis followed with a two-run double.

J.T. Ginn struck out five over 5.0 scoreless en route to his second Cyclones victory. In the bottom of the fifth, with the tying run on third and the go-ahead run on second, Ginn struck out Anthony Volpe - the Yankees #1 prospect according to MLB Pipeline - and got Everson Pereira to ground out and end the threat.

Colby Morris slammed the door shut with a scoreless sixth and seventh.

Francisco Alvarez cracked his 21st home run of the season, launching a solo shot to left field in the top of second inning against Mitch Spence to give the Cyclones a 1-0 lead.

J.T. Ginn: W, 5 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Francisco Alvarez: 2-4, home run, RBI, run

Antoine Duplantis: 2-4, two RBIs

