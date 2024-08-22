Brooklyn Football Club and Diaza Football Secure Historic Multi-Year Partnership

August 22, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - -Brooklyn Football Club and Diaza Football today announced Diaza as the official technical sponsor for the Brooklyn FC men's, women's, and academy teams. Diaza and Brooklyn FC will create apparel that resonates culturally with the Brooklyn community, fostering a deep connection between the club and its supporters. The new kits symbolize this unity, blending Brooklyn's rich traditions with modern design and high-quality craftsmanship.

"No city captures the essence of multiculturalism, inclusivity, and the passion of the world's most beautiful game like Brooklyn," said Matt Rizzetta, President of Brooklyn Football Club and Chairman of North Sixth Group, which is the principal owner and operator of Brooklyn Football Club. "Brooklyn Football Club will be transformational for U.S. soccer, and we're excited to offer a world-class soccer experience to the millions who love Brooklyn worldwide."

In addition to the men's and women's teams, Brooklyn FC's academy will benefit from Diaza's support as they participate in the USL Academy, an elite player development platform designed to bridge the gap between youth and professional soccer. The academy focuses on developing top talent and providing a clear pathway to professional careers, aligning perfectly with Diaza and Brooklyn FC's vision of nurturing the next generation of soccer stars.

"This has been one of our biggest goals since we started Diaza," said Diego Hurtado, Founder of Diaza Football. "We aimed to make it to the pro leagues in the US, and partnering with Brooklyn FC makes this a reality. Today, we are writing history for our brand."

This partnership is a natural evolution for Diaza, which was recently acquired by Club Underdog, a subsidiary of North Sixth Group, the principal owner and operator of Brooklyn Football Club. The collaboration between Diaza and Brooklyn Football Club goes beyond a standard partnership. It reflects a groundbreaking commitment to building a unified identity for the club and its supporters. Diaza's apparel was recently displayed as Club Underdog unveiled kits for Italy-based Campobasso FC through a new partnership with Liquid Death. Diaza sportswear will continue to be an instrumental part of the fan experience both domestically and across the world.

Brooklyn FC's women's team kicks off its campaign in the USL Super League on August 31, 2024, and the men's team will compete in the USL Championship starting in 2025. The club will play home matches at Maimonides Park in Coney Island, a location that embodies Brooklyn's vibrant culture. Season ticket deposits and single-game tickets for the inaugural Brooklyn Football Club season are on sale now at https://seatgeek.com/brooklyn-fc-womens-soccer-tickets.

The Brooklyn FC catalog is now live for purchase as part of this collaboration. Fans can click here to shop and explore the latest official gear, with more items to be added in the coming weeks.

For more information and updates on Brooklyn Football Club's latest news and releases, visit brooklynfootballclub.com.

