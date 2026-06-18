Brooklyn FC, Indy Eleven Contest Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

Published on June 17, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The USL Championship announced on Wednesday the regular season contest between Indy Eleven and Brooklyn FC scheduled for Wednesday night at Michael A. Carroll Stadium had been postponed.

The contest was postponed due to heavy rain and thunderstorms in the Indianapolis area throughout the night, with the city currently under a flood watch until Thursday morning.

The game will be rescheduled to a future date. Details of the rescheduled contest will be announced in the coming days.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from June 17, 2026

Brooklyn FC, Indy Eleven Contest Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Brooklyn FC

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