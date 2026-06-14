Brooklyn FC Gets a Hard-Fought Draw on the Road against Louisville City FC, 2-2

Published on June 13, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Louisville, Kentucky - Brooklyn FC Men started their road trip against Louisville City in Kentucky and left with a point after drawing 2-2.

Forward Markus Anderson started the scoring in just the fourth minute with a clean two touch finish. A cross from defender Thomas Vancaeyezeele went into the box and Anderson took it down with his left foot before volleying it into the back of the net with his right foot.

Brooklyn FC continued with the pressure including a shot from Vancayaezeele that hit the crossbar in the fifth minute and a header from midfieldeer Peter Mangione that went over the bar. Anderson had another chance after being played through and keeping off a defender but was unable to round the keeper and score.

In the 30th minute, Louisville found their equalizer through forward Chris Donovan. Louisville City's attack had two shots cleared off the goal line before the third shot from Donovan finally crossed the line.

Brooklyn answered immediately with an attack that forced a double save from the Louisville goalkeeper Danny Faundez. A shot from outside of the box by midfielder Malik Pinto was saved and forward Stefan Stojanovic's rebound was also blocked by Faundez. The teams went into halftime tied 1-1.

In the 55th minute, Brooklyn found its go-ahead goal through forward Stojanovic. Brooklyn's defense cleared the ball and a long ball from midfielder Christopher Olney Jr found Stojanovic who shot from outside the box and scored.

Louisville responded with plenty of attacks, but the Brooklyn defense stayed strong until the 89th minute. Lou City eventually found the equalizer at the end of the game from midfielder Ray Serrano who took advantage of a bouncing ball in the box that the Brooklyn defenders could not clear.

SCORING SUMMARY

Brooklyn FC: Markus Anderson 4', Stefan Stojanovic 55'

Louisville CIty: Chris Donovan 30', Ray Serrano 89'

DISCPLINE

Brooklyn FC: Thomas McNamara 21' (Yellow), Jackson Lee 79' (Yellow)

Louisville CIty: Aiden McFadden 18' (Yellow), Chris Donovan 45+6' (Yellow)

LINEUPS

Brooklyn FC - Lukas Burns (Jackson Lee 45'); Thomas Vancaeyezeele, Gabriel Alves (Rocco Romeo 74'), Callum Frogson, Vuk Latinovich, Malik Pinto, Stefan Stojanovic (Abdoulaye Kanté 67'), Tommy McNamara (Jaden Servania 67'), Peter Mangione 58' (Juan Carlos Obregón 58'), CJ Olney Jr., Markus Anderson

Unused Substitutes: John Klein, Shaan Hundal

Louisville CIty - Danny Faundez; Kyle Adams (C), Brandon Dayes 68' (Brandon Dayes), Sean Totsch 45' (Jansen Wilson); Aiden McFadden 18', Amadou Dia 74' (Jake Morris), Taylor Davila, Zachary Duncan 45' (Evan Davila); Chris Donovan 46' (Tola Showunmi 45'), Mukwelle Akale, Ray Serrano 89'

Unused Substitutes: Hugo Fauroux, Quenzi Huerman, Thomas Weinrich

UP NEXT FOR BROOKLYN FC MEN

Brooklyn FC Men continues their road trip, and their next match is on June 17th, 2026, at 7 PM ET against Indy Eleven. Brooklyn FC's next home match will be on June 20th at 7 PM ET before heading back on the road for three away matches in a row. At home, the team will take on the Tampa Bay Rowdies and celebrate Rep Your Country Night. Multiple home match ticketing options, including multi-game and single game, are available. Tickets are available on SeatGeek.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from June 13, 2026

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