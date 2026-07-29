Brooklyn FC Confirms Return of Founding Player Jessica Garziano for Gainbridge Super League 2026 Fall Season

Published on July 29, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn FC today announced that forward Jessica Garziano, a member of the team since its inception, will return for the women's team to compete in the Gainbridge Super League 2026 Fall Season, pending league and federation approval.

Garziano has been with Brooklyn FC since the start. She signed in June 2024, ahead of the club's inaugural campaign, and scored the first goal in club history on Sept. 8, 2024. Later that month she opened the scoring in Brooklyn's first home win, a 2-0 result against Dallas Trinity FC. That stretch made her the league's most decorated player for the month, as she was named Player of the Month for September 2024, selected to the September Team of the Month, and awarded September Goal of the Month. They were the first individual league honors in club history.

The Melville, New York, native closed the 2024/25 season as Brooklyn's leading scorer with six goals across 28 appearances and 27 starts, ranking inside the league's top 12 in both goals and shots. Her 29 chances created placed her 10th leaguewide.

The 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season showed her range in contributions. Garziano logged 2,032 minutes across 27 matches, finishing tied for sixth in the league with five assists and eighth in chances created with 34. She also won 22 tackles at a 66.7 percent success rate and added 25 clearances and 17 interceptions.

"Jess is one of the first names you hear when you start learning about this club, and it's easy to understand why," said Alex Smith, Brooklyn FC women's head coach. "She scored the first goal in Brooklyn's history and then spent last season turning herself into a player who does a lot more than score. That kind of player makes a group better, and I'm glad she's staying."

Before joining BKFC, Garziano played for the Long Island Rough Riders of the USL W League and was a standout collegiate player at St. John's University, where she became the fourth player in program history to earn All-American honors.

Additional BKFC roster transactions and announcements will be released in the coming weeks.

Brooklyn FC Women open the 2026 Fall season on August 15 on the road against Lexington SC at 7 p.m. ET, followed by their home opener against DC Power FC on Friday, August 21, at 7:30 pm ET. Tickets are available on SeatGeek.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 29, 2026

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