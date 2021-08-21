Brooklyn Falls to Hudson Valley 6-4 on Saturday

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - Behind a five-run rally in the first inning. the Hudson Valley Renegades beat the Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, 6-4 Saturday night at Dutchess Stadium to win the series four games to one.

Win: Spence (7-2) | Loss: Rennie (0-3) | Save: Craft (7)

Cyclones HR: Peroza (3)

Attn: 4,071

KEY PLAYS

Austin Wells led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a solo home run against Brooklyn reliever Brian Metoyer to extend the lead to 6-4.

Despite receiving a 4-0 lead, Cyclones starter Luc Rennie allowed five runs to cross in the bottom of the first, lasting just 1/3 of an inning -- his shortest start as an affiliated pro. After Jake Sanford walked with the bases loaded to make it 4-1, James Nelson clobbered a go-ahead grand slam to make it 5-4.

Brooklyn scored four runs to start the game, sending nine men to the plate. Jeremy Vasquez rifled a two-run double before Jose Peroza took Mitch Spence deep to center field for a two-run shot to give the 'Clones a 4-0 lead.

KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS

Jose Peroza: 1-3, home run, two RBIs, run, hit by pitch

Jeremy Vasquez: 1-4, double, two RBIs, run

Antoine Duplantis: 3-4, walk, run, stolen base

Colby Morris: 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Hunter Parsons: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

NEWS AND NOTES

Sunday's game has been postponed due to impending Hurricane Henri. The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader at 5:05 p.m. on September 8.

Jose Peroza hit a home run in three of five games this week.

Jaylen Palmer played his first game at third base since his promotion to the Cyclones on August 3. The No. 15 prospect had been playing outfield exclusively.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones vs. Aberdeen IronBirds, Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Maimonides Park -- Coney Island, NY

Probables: TBD vs. TBD

Video: MiLB.tv

Audio: Brooklyn Cyclones Radio Network

