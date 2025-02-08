Bronny James WENT OFF for 28 PTS in Dominant Win over Suns!
February 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
South Bay Lakers YouTube Video
Check out the South Bay Lakers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from February 8, 2025
- South Bay Lakers Eclipse Valley Suns in Friday Night Victory - South Bay Lakers
- Stellar Shooting Sees Santa Cruz Warriors Stun the Austin Spurs, 119-103 - Santa Cruz Warriors
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.