Brody Claeys Called Up, Pat Marcinkevics Signed

December 21, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that goaltender Brody Claeys has been called up to the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals. Roanoke has also signed forward Patriks Marcinkevics, the twin brother of fellow Dawgs forward Dominiks Marcinkevics.

Claeys is in his third season in the Star City, playing in 24 games for Roanoke with an 8-8-5 record in net for the Dawgs. During the 2022-2023 campaign, Claeys posted a .883 save clip with a 3.35 goals against average in his 11 appearances for Roanoke, and this season, Claeys has a .892 save percentage with a goals against average of 3.10. The Dauphin, Manitoba native spent most of the past two seasons in the ECHL, playing for five different teams and even earning a brief call-up to the AHL's Utica Comets last spring. In his four professional seasons, the six-foot-four goaltender has tallied an .890 save percentage and a 24-22-6 record between the pipes. He'll join a Norfolk team that currently ranks fourth in the ECHL's Eastern Conference.

Marcinkevics joins the Dawgs after debuting professionally in the ECHL with the Utah Grizzlies earlier this month. In six pro games so far, the five-foot-nine winger had three assists, two penalty minutes, and a minus-three rating. The Riga, Latvia native had started his college career as a freshman last year for Long Island University (NCAA-DI), tallying six goals, 21 assists, 23 penalty minutes, and a plus-five rating. He then entered the transfer portal and attended Michigan Tech this season, notching one goal and one assist in five games before he left the team and turned pro. Marcinkevics is 22, just like his twin brother Dominiks, and is expected to wear the number 82. Roanoke now has two sets of twin brothers on the team - Dominiks and Patriks Marcinkevics, as well as Sean and Steven Leonard.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will visit the Fayetteville Marksmen on Friday night, December 22 at 7:00 P.M. EST at Crown Coliseum, and you can watch the game on Flo or listen in on Mixlr. Single game tickets for home games are on sale now at Berglund Center box office and online. Group tickets and other ticket packages are on sale now by contacting the Dawgs' front office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from December 21, 2023

Brody Claeys Called Up, Pat Marcinkevics Signed - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.