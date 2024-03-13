Brockport Captain Scott Ramaekers Joins Binghamton

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are excited to announce the signing of forward, Scott Ramaekers, for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. While attending graduate school at SUNY-Brockport, Ramaekers served as team captain for the Golden Eagles.

Scott is a native of Hamburg, New York. He spent six years as a member of the Buffalo Jr. Sabers organization. The 25-year-old has played the last four season with the Golden Eagles in the SUNYAC. In 91 games with Brockport, Ramaekers recorded 16 goals and added 20 assists. He reunites with his college goaltender, Nolan Egbert. The pair spent the 2021-22 and 2022-23 collegiate seasons as teammates.

Binghamton adds another right-handed shot to their high-scoring arsenal. He stands at 6'0", 225 pounds and will make his professional debut in the near future with the Black Bears.

