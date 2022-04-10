Broadcaster Jim Weber Calls 6,000th Straight Hens Game

TOLEDO, OH - On Saturday, April 12, 1975 the Toledo Mud Hens welcomed in a new 'Voice of the Hens' as Toledo native Jim Weber took to the airwaves as the new play-by-play voice of the team. Today he reaches another milestone as the Hall of Famer reaches 6,000 consecutive games as the team broadcaster.

Weber has not missed a game that was scheduled to be broadcasted since he started the 1975 season on the road when the Mud Hens played in Charleston, West Virginia against the Charleston Charlies at Watt Powell Park. His accomplishments include calling the Mud Hens Governors Cup Championship teams in 2005 and 2006.

"On behalf of the Toledo Mud Hens organization, we would like to congratulate Jim on this amazing accomplishment," said Toledo Mud Hens Vice President and General Manager Erik Ibsen. "Jim has been an iconic part of Mud Hens baseball for almost 50 years. To call 6,000 consecutive games could very well be something the baseball world never sees again. His baseball memories and stories are something that any baseball fan would be jealous of."

He was inducted into the International League as a first ballot inductee in the 2014 class. Weber was also awarded the play-by-play duties of two IL All-Star contests in 1990 (Las Vegas) and when the game was held at Fifth Third Field in 2006.

Current Vice President and General Manager of Toledo Walleye Neil Neukam said, "As baseball seasons come and go, so do players and managers, but one constant for me since starting in 1993 has been the voice of the Mud Hens Jim Weber for 6,000 consecutive broadcasts! Congratulations Jim on this momentous occasion!"

The 6,000th broadcast begins with today's first pitch at 2:05 p.m. from Fifth Third Field.

