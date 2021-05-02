Broadcast Schedule for 2021 Timber Rattlers Season Announced

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will be back on the field and back on the air for the first time since Labor Day of 2019 when they open the season on May 4. If you can't make it out to Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, you can still follow the action in a lot of different ways.

The Rattlers are back on the radio with all 120 of their games on AM1280, WNAM. If you are outside of the station's extensive coverage area, all radio broadcasts are also on the internet through this page on the team's website. Chris Mehring returns for his 21st season of announcing Timber Rattlers baseball. All broadcasts begin with the pre-game show twenty minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Ten Timber Rattlers games are set to be broadcast on WCWF (CW 14) in Green Bay. Television coverage of Timber Rattlers games starts on Saturday, June 5 and will be available in the CW 14 viewing area on all cable and satellite platforms and free over the air.

The scheduled games to be shown on CW-14 are:

Saturday, June 5 v. Peoria - 6:35pm

Sunday, June 6 v. Peoria - 1:05pm

Saturday, June 26 v. Peoria - 6:35pm

Sunday June 27 v. Peoria - 1:05pm

Saturday, July 10 v. Quad Cities - 6:35pm

Sunday, July 11 v. Quad Cities - 1:05pm

Saturday, July 31 v. Cedar Rapids - 6:35pm

Sunday, August 1 v. Cedar Rapids - 1:05pm

Saturday, August 14 v. Great Lakes - 6:35pm

Sunday, August 15 v. Great Lakes - 1:05pm

"We are excited to provide our passionate fan base with multiple ways to follow the team this season through radio, television and online streaming. Every game, home and away, will be available on the flagship of the Timber Rattlers, AM1280, WNAM and through the internet radio broadcast," said Timber Rattlers president and CEO Rob Zerjav. "We are also pleased to continue our great relationship with CW14 to televise 10 weekend home games this season. Lastly, a great way to follow virtually every Timber Rattlers game is online with an MiLB.tv subscription."

MiLB.tv allows fans to watch every Timber Rattlers home game and road games at Cedar Rapids, Great Lakes, Peoria, Quad Cities, and South Bend on their computer or through the MiLB First Pitch app for over 100 Timber Rattlers games this season. Plus, you can also follow other Brewers minor league affiliates - Carolina, Biloxi, and Nashville - or any participating minor league team with a subscription.

Receive a $10 discount on the $39.99 price for the season by ordering MiLB.tv at this link and using promo code "TIMBERRATTLERS". The First Pitch app is available for download from Google Play and the Apple App Store.

The Timber Rattlers open the 2021 season on Tuesday, May 4 against the Beloit Snappers. Game time is 6:35pm and limited grass seat tickets remain for Opening Night. There are a limited number of tickets remaining for the other five games (May 5 through May 9) of the first homestand.

Individual game tickets for the second homestand of the season went on sale on April 20 and are available now. Ticket packages for 2021 are also available.

Make your purchase from the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket office by calling (920) 733-4152, stopping at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, or online through the team's website. The ticket office is open from 9:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday.

