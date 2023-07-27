Brito's Stellar Outing Spoiled by Corpus Christi

July 27, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio returned to Nelson Wolff Stadium to take on the Corpus Christi Hooks. After trailing 3-2 through five innings of play, Corpus Christi plated 10 runs in the sixth inning on their way to a 13-2 victory. Chanclas reliever Raul Brito kept the club alive with three scoreless frames from the third to fifth innings.

Bobby Milacki was the starting pitcher for the Flying Chanclas the right-hander allowed three runs on four hits in the top of the first inning. Kenedy Corona started the frame with a base hit to left field. After striking out the next batter, Joey Loperfido singled to right field. Zach Daniels provided the big blow with a three-run home run to left field. His ninth long ball of the season made it a 3-0 Hooks lead.

Corpus Christi threatened to add to their lead in the top of the third inning. Daniels drew a walk and stole second base to start the inning. Milacki hit Chad Stevens with a pitch and that was the end of the night for Milacki. Raul Brito entered the game and retired the next two batters. Luis Aviles Jr. drew a walk to load the bases. Brito left the runners stranded after striking out C.J. Stubbs.

Colton Gordon was the starting pitcher for the Hooks. The southpaw did not allow a hit until the bottom of the fourth inning when Jackson Merrill singled into right-center field. Through the first four innings of play, Gordona allowed one baserunner while striking out seven batters.

San Antonio ended the shutout in the bottom of the fifth by plating two runs on two hits. Cole Cummings drew a one-out walk. After retiring the next batter, Gordon allowed an RBI double to Chandler Seagle. Seagle came in to score on a double from Justin Farmer. The Flying Chanclas trailed 3-2.

Then the sixth inning happened. Corpus Christi plated 10 runs on five hits with three San Antonio errors committed. Duncan Snider started the inning and allowed five runs on just one hit with three walks issued. Snider failed to record an out and Jason Blanchard was called on to replace him. The southpaw finished the inning and allowed five runs (three earned) on four hits. This was the first time since April 19th, 2022 that the Chanclas allowed 10 runs in an inning.

Post-Game Notes

* Final Score: 13-2

* With the loss, San Antonio falls to 9-15 & 46-47 on the season

* 1st 10-run inning allowed by San Antonio since 4/19/22 at Amarillo

* 5th career pitching performance from Juan Fernandez (3rd this season)

* Jackson Merrill (#1 Padres prospect, #10 MLB): 1-4

* Adam Mazur (#6 Padres prospect): 2.0 IP, H, 3 K

* Jairo Iriarte (#11 Padres prospect): DNP

* Korry Howell (#13 Padres prospect): 0-3, 2 K

* Jackson Wolf (#16 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, July 29th

* Ryan Bergert (#24 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, July 30th

* Brandon Valenzuela (#29 Padres prospect): DNP

* Bobby Milacki (Missions starter): L, 2.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, HR

* Drew Gilbert (#1 Astros prospect, #70 MLB): DNP

* Colin Barber (#3 Astros prospect): 0-3, RBI, R, 2 BB, 3 K

* Colton Gordon (Hooks starter, #8 Astros prospect): W, 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, BB, 7 K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game homestand against the Corpus Christi Hooks on Friday, July 28th. Left-hander Daniel Camarena (1-5, 6.58) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Rhett Kouba (6-4, 3.59) is scheduled to pitch for the Hooks. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.