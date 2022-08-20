Brito And Guerrero's Haymakers Help Grizzlies Rout Rawhide 15-5 Friday

Visalia, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (67-45, 26-20) routed the Visalia Rawhide (39-73, 19-27) 15-5 Friday night from Valley Strong Ballpark. With the win, Fresno improved to 33-7 overall against Visalia in the last two seasons, outscoring the Rawhide 279-172. The Grizzlies have won 11 straight against their Highway 99 rivals and moved to 14-2 versus them in 2022. Fresno earned a series win, their third against Visalia and 11th overall this year.

The Grizzlies lineup roared for 15 runs on 16 hits and six walks. Every starter recorded at least one hit and five batters notched multiple runs. Of their 16 hits, five of them landed for extra-bases. Juan Guerrero and Juan Brito highlighted the offense, combining for five hits, two homers, one double, 11 RBI, five runs and two walks. Guerrero supplied five RBI with three of them coming from a clout to left in the fifth. It was his sixth three-run longball and 13th overall bomb of the season. Guerrero extended his hit streak to six contests and has etched eight runs over his last four games. Brito outscored the Rawhide with six RBI, tying the mark for the most RBI by a Grizzlies batter in 2022. He fell a triple shy of the cycle, blasting a double in the fourth and a grand slam in the eighth. Brito whacked his ninth tater of the year and gave Fresno their fifth grand slam of the season.

Besides the duo above, a few other Grizzlies batters had outstanding evenings. Adael Amador reached base four times, spanking three singles and scored a pair of runs. Amador Amador is now ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season runs! He ties Yadiel Hernandez (2019), Scott McClain (2008) and Wilson Delgado (1998), who recorded 87 runs each in their respective years. Yanquiel Fernandez and Benny Montgomery yielded three runs apiece with the latter smoking a double. Zach Kokoska added a double and run while Ben Sems mustered a multi-hit game. Bryant Quijada and Cuba Bess laced RBI singles in the victory.

Fresno righty Victor Juarez hurled four innings of four-run ball. He allowed five hits and three walks while fanning five. Luis Amoroso (1-4) received the triumph after a season-high three hitless and scoreless frames. He punched out three and did not issue a walk. Francis Rivera and Gabriel Rodriguez mopped up the last two innings. Visalia starter Jose Cabrera (2-2) suffered the loss after four-plus frames of work. He permitted six runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk.

The Rawhide crushed eight hits with five batters contributing to the total. Kevin Graham led the way with three hits, including a two-run homer. Josh Day also went deep, with his missile leaving the yard in the third. The squads are back to battle tomorrow night from Valley Strong Ballpark.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- CF Juan Guerrero (2-3, HR, 5 RBI, 3 R, 2 BB)

- 2B Juan Brito (3-6, HR, 2B, 6 RBI, 2 R)

- SS Adael Amador (3-5, 2 R, BB)

- RF Yanquiel Fernandez (2-6, RBI, 3 R)

- DH Benny Montgomery (1-5, 2B, 3 R, BB)

- RHP Luis Amoroso (3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)

Top Performers: Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- RF Kevin Graham (3-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R)

- SS Josh Day (2-5, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- C Sergio Gutierrez (1-3, RBI, BB)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Saturday August 20 Visalia

Rawhide

(Road) Fresno RHP McCade Brown (3-4, 4.79) vs. Visalia RHP Dylan Ray (0-0, 0.00) 6:30 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

The Grizzlies scored in their final six innings, including a five-run fifth.

Adael Amador recorded his 74th walk of the season, putting him 6th all-time in Grizzlies single-season walks.

