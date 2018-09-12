Bristol's Tyler Brooks Named PBATS 2018 Appalachian League Athletic Trainer of the Year

September 12, 2018 - Appalachian League (ApL) News Release





REDINGTON SHORES, Fla. - Tyler Brooks of the Bristol Pirates has been selected as the 2018 Appalachian League Athletic Trainer of the Year, as announced by the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society (PBATS) and the Appalachian League Wednesday. Brooks was selected by his peers for the honor and becomes one of eighteen league winners to be considered for Minor League Athletic Trainer of the Year which will be announced at the 2018 Baseball Winter Meetings in Las Vegas.

Brooks, 25, is in his third full season in professional baseball and his first with the Bristol Pirates. He spent the previous two years working at the Pirates academy for the Dominican Summer and Instructional Leagues. Prior to joining the Pirates' organization he spent part of the 2015 season working as an intern athletic trainer with the Boston Red Sox. The Lebanon, Pa. native graduated from Messiah College in May 2015 with a bachelor's degree in Athletic Training.

