Bristol to Continue in Appalachian League

Bristol Baseball, Inc. (BBI), the all-volunteer 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, which has sponsored organized baseball in Bristol for more than a half-century, is proud to continue operating in the Appalachian League as the League transitions to a Premier Collegiate Wood-Bat League next summer.

"BBI is excited to be a part of this new Premier Collegiate Wooden-Bat League as we partner up with Major League Baseball and U.S.A. Baseball and to be able to welcome college stars to Bristol next summer," commented BBI President Mahlon Luttrell. "We are glad to be able to keep high-quality baseball in Bristol, and are looking forward to releasing additional information on this opportunity in the future."

