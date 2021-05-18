Bristol State Liners Announce Coaching Staff

BRISTOL, Va. - The Bristol State Liners announced their 2021 on-field coaching staff this morning.

As previously announced, former Baltimore Orioles manager Dave Trembley will serve as the team's manager during the State Liners' inaugural season.

Trembley has won more than 1,500 games in his 25 years of coaching at nearly every level.

Most recently, Trembley worked with the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros.

He has also served as a high school coach, scout, and minor league manager. Trembley was named Baseball America's Minor League Manager of the Year in 1987, and received the same honor from USA Today/Baseball Weekly during two other seasons.

Assisting Trembley will be pitching coach Larry McCall, who returns to the Appalachian League 50 years after starting his professional baseball career in Bluefield. McCall brings with him over three decades of experience playing and coaching in professional baseball.

McCall spent parts of three seasons in the big leagues, earning a World Series ring with the Yankees in 1978.

He previously served as a pitching coach in the league, also in Bluefield, before moving on in the Orioles organization, coaching throughout the minor leagues, and serving as the big league team's bullpen coach.

McCall will not be the only person in the dugout with a World Series ring, as Barbaro Garbey joins the State Liners staff as the team's hitting coach. Like McCall, he has previously coached in the league, having served as Danville's hitting coach previously.

Garbey won his World Series ring in 1984 with the Detroit Tigers, as a member of a team which included former Bristol Tigers' players Lance Parrish, Dan Petry, Alan Trammel, Scott Earl, and Nelson Simmons.

Adrian Turner will serve as the State Liners' Player Development Coach.

The State Liners begin their inaugural season June 3, with the team's first home game at Boyce Cox Field slated for June 5.

For more information on the team, visit www.BristolStateLiners.com.

