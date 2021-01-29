Bristol Baseball, Inc. Set to Release Name of Appalachian League Team

Bristol Baseball, Inc. (BBI) will announce the name of the city's team in the newly-formatted Appalachian League at a press conference on Monday, February 1, 2020, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Bristol Bagel & Bakery, 634 State Street, Bristol, Tennessee.

Beginning in June 2021, hundreds of the nation's top rising college freshman and sophomores will compete over a 54-game season in Bristol and other Appalachian League cities in the country's premier collegiate wood bat league.

BBI is the non-profit all-volunteer charitable organization which operates the city's entry in the Appalachian League.

"Since the introduction of the wood bat league last fall, we have worked diligently to craft a new identity for our team, one which reflects the history of organized baseball in Bristol and our great community," said BBI president Mahlon Luttrell.

"We are looking forward to sharing this new identity in the team name and logos with all of our fans and others in the community and region, and look forward to being able to share more information about the team's operations in the coming weeks," Luttrell continued.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required at the press conference, and social distancing will be observed.

Due to the small size of the venue, fans are encouraged to watch the press conference live via BBI's YouTube channel at https://bit.ly/3iYcnKZ.

