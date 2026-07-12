CFL Montreal Alouettes

Brissett Goes Back to Back with Two TD's

Published on July 11, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video


Calgary Stampeders receiver Dejon Brissett goes for two touchdowns for the second week in a row in this Week 6 matchup

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Canadian Football League Stories from July 11, 2026


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