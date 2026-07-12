Brissett Goes Back to Back with Two TD's

Published on July 11, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







Calgary Stampeders receiver Dejon Brissett goes for two touchdowns for the second week in a row in this Week 6 matchup







Canadian Football League Stories from July 11, 2026

Alouettes Return to the Field against the Stampeders - Montreal Alouettes

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