Bringin' the Style!| Birmingham Legion FC's Stefano Pinho Is USL Championship Player of the Week
July 30, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 21 of the 2024 regular season on Tuesday, with Birmingham Legion FC forward Stefano Pinho voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after he recorded a two-goal performance in his side's 3-0 victory against Orange County SC at Protective Stadium on Saturday night.
