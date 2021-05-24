Bring Your Dog to the Park this Summer Thanks to Humane Pennsylvania

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils are excited to have our furriest fans out at FirstEnergy Stadium this summer during our Bark in the Park nights thanks to Humane Pennsylvania. There will be five Sunday Bark at the Park nights at America's Classic ballpark where fans can bring their dogs along with them to enjoy the game.

Dog tickets are available for just $5 at these select games. Pups have their own seat so they have just as great of a view as you do! Humane Pennsylvania will have an information table set up in the VIST Bank Plaza at all Bark in the Park games.

"Humane Pennsylvania has been partnering with the Reading Fightin Phils for quite a few years now, and this year we're more excited than ever to bring people and their pups back to the ballpark!" shared Lauren Henderson, Director of Development for Humane Pennsylvania.

Bark in The Park days in 2021:

Sunday, June 27th - 5:15pm vs Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets) -Belated Father's Day T-Shirt Giveaway, Post-game Catch on Field -RC Theatres / Reading Movies 11 &

IMAX, 69 News Berks Edition & ROG Orthodontics

Sunday, July 11th - 7:05pm vs Harrisburg Senators (Nationals) -All Fans Run the Bases - 69 News Berks Edition, ROG Orthodontics

Sunday, August 1st - 5:15pm vs Somerset Patriots (Yankees) -20th Anniversary R-Phils Mascot Band T-Shirt - Redner's Warehouse Markets

Sunday, August 15th - 5:15pm vs Akron RubberDucks (Indians) -All Fans Run the Bases - 69 News Berks Edition, ROG Orthodontics

Sunday, September 12th - 5:15pm vs New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays) -Carpenter MEGA BLAST Fireworks Show! All Sunday home games are also Berks Packing Sunday Family Fun Days, presented Classic Harley-Davidson, with four tickets, four hot dogs, and four sodas available for only $50 when purchased in advance.

"It's our favorite games of the year, which is no surprise, but it allows us the opportunity to share our mission and message with the community, and it allows the community to bring their dogs out for a game."

Individual game tickets, season tickets and mini plans for the 2021 season are on sale now at the Weidenhammer Ticket Office at FirstEnergy Stadium, online at rphils.com or by calling 610-370-BALL. The Weidenhammer Ticket Office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

The R-Phils are blessed to play in a beautiful OUTDOOR venue and we look forward to hosting you and your family for R-Phils baseball games this season. There is absolutely nothing better than sitting OUTSIDE with family and friends in the summer sun with a cold drink and a fresh hot dog. Join us at America's Classic Ballpark to make memories that will last a lifetime.

Humane Pennsylvania is an innovative national leader in animal welfare, with adoption centers, accredited non-profit veterinary hospitals, emergency animal rescue services, community pet assistance programs, an animal focused charitable foundation, and a free, public dog park. The Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving is a brand-new state-of-the-art facility right here in Reading on 11th Street is open and ready to serve you and your pet's needs!

The 2021 season is presented by Pepsi.

America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Follow the R-Phils at rphils.com, on Twitter and TikTok at @ReadingFightins, on Instagram @fightins, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/fightins for all information.

