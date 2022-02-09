Bring the Heat this Valentine's Day: Fire Pit Pre-Sale Through Friday

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Are you looking to light the fire this Valentine's Day? The BlueClaws have your answer! Set up an early-summer date night with this exclusive pre-Valentine's Day pre-sale just for you that runs through Friday at 11:59 pm.

Fire Pits are just $125 and include five tickets to the game surrounding your own private fire pit. There are limited quantities available for each available game date.

This offer is valid at the following games only:

Thursday, May 5th (Thirsty Thursday)

Thursday, May 26th (Thirsty Thursday)

Friday, June 3rd (Post-Game Fireworks)

Saturday, June 4th

Saturday, June 18th

These fire pits debuted last year as a popular seating alternative at BlueClaws games. They are located along the outfield concourse overlooking the outfield berms and field.

