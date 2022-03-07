Bring the Energy: Two-Time All-Star Stafford Returns

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes re-signed catcher/outfielder Deon Stafford on Monday.

Stafford joined the Goldeyes in early-August, and hit .309 with four home runs and 21 RBI in just 27 contests. The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native hit safely in 21 of his 27 games played, and rattled off a career-high nine-game hitting streak from August 21st-29th. Defensively, the 25-year-old saw action at catcher, left field, and right field. Stafford opened the 2021 season in the Pittsburgh Pirates' organization where he played in 20 games across two affiliates, and reached the Double-A level for the first time in his career.

"I'm excited about Deon returning for 2022," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "He did a fantastic job for us last season. Deon plays hard every day, has the ability to be a run-producer, and is a versatile defender."

The Pirates drafted Stafford in the fifth round in 2017 out of St. Joseph's University (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania). Now in his fifth season of professional baseball, Stafford has a career .256 batting average and a .418 slugging percentage in 265 games. A right-handed batter and fielder, Stafford has averaged 85 runs scored, 30 doubles, 18 home runs, 85 RBI, and 56 walks per 162 games as a professional. During his time at St. Joseph's, Stafford was voted Atlantic-10 Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2016 after setting a Hawks' single-season record with 18 home runs. The 5-foot-11, 211-pound Stafford was voted an all-star twice as a member of the Pirates' organization (2017 in the Short Season-A New York-Penn League and 2018 in the Low-A South Atlantic League), and appeared in Major League spring training games for the Pirates in 2019 and 2020. Baseball America ranked Stafford the 22nd best prospect in the Pirates' farm system in 2019.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes now have 18 players signed to contracts for the 2022 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 5th.

2022 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP Freisis Adames

RHP Landen Bourassa

C Hidekel Gonzalez

OF Logan Hill

IF Kevin Lachance

RHP Josh Lucas

OF Max Murphy

IF Raul Navarro

RHP Erasmo Pinales

RHP Luis Ramirez

RHP Zac Ryan

IF Ian Sagdal

LHP Travis Seabrooke

C/OF Deon Stafford

LHP Tasker Strobel

RHP Jhon Vargas

RHP Jose Vasquez

1B David Washington

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2022 season on Friday, May 13th versus the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Shaw Park.

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

