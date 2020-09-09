Bridgeport Sound Tigers to Host Free Virtual Youth Hockey Coaching Clinic

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, will host a free virtual clinic for all U.S.A. Hockey certified coaches on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.

The online clinic will be hosted by Sound Tigers head coach Brent Thompson, who enters his 10th season with the New York Islanders organization. Thompson will share career experiences, both as a player and coach, and will interact with coaches of all levels. U.S.A. Hockey certified coaches may submit questions for Thompson through an online form prior to Sept. 23.

Thompson became Bridgeport's winningest head coach on Jan. 28, 2017 and has occupied the Sound Tigers' bench for 518 career games. Prior to arriving in the Park City, he served as head coach of the Alaska Aces (ECHL) for two years (2009-11), winning the Kelly Cup Championship in 2011. Thompson also won the John Brophy Award as ECHL Coach of the Year in 2011 following a 47-22-3 season.

"It's important for us to give back to the youth hockey community and help strengthen the roots of the game here in Connecticut," Thompson said. "Inviting these coaches to a free clinic designed for a positive learning environment through preparation, passion and a positive attitude is another step in the right direction."

For U.S.A. Hockey certified coaches interested in signing up for this event, please complete this online form. Indicate your organization, team and level, and you will receive a link to the clinic prior to Sept. 24. For additional questions and details, please contact Sound Tigers Group Representative Tarah Kelly at 203-345-4859 or [email protected]

