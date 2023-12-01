Bridgeport Islanders Face Bruins to Begin Home-And-Home Series

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Bridgeport Islanders (6-11-1-0) begin December and officially cross the quarter mark of the season tonight with a 7:05 p.m. matchup against the Providence Bruins (8-8-1-2) at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The Islanders and Bruins square off twice this weekend in a home-and-home series that concludes tomorrow night at Total Mortgage Arena. The Islanders are looking for their first winning streak of the season following a 4-2 victory against the Belleville Senators on Sunday. Kyle MacLean scored twice, including the eventual game winner, while Travis Mitchell (first professional goal) and Ruslan Iskhakov both had one goal and one assist. Ken Appleby (3-3-0) turned aside 25 shots for his third win in his last four starts.

GAME AT A GLANCE

Tonight's game marks the fourth of 12 meetings between the Islanders and Bruins this season, and the second of six in Rhode Island. Providence leads the series 2-1-0-0 following a 2-1 win in Bridgeport last Saturday. Bruins forward John Farinacci, who shares sixth among AHL rookies in scoring (15 points), leads all players in the series with four points (two goals two assists) in three games. Karson Kuhlman and Kyle MacLean each have two goals against Providence, while Jakub Skarek (3-8-1) has occupied the crease in every game against the Bruins so far.

VIEW FROM PROVIDENCE

The Bruins are on a two-game winning streak and sit seventh in the Atlantic Division, six points ahead of the Islanders and one point behind both Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Charlotte. Providence has been off since its 2-1 win in Bridgeport last Saturday and will have played three straight games against the Islanders by tomorrow. Unlike Bridgeport, the Bruins have a '3-in-3' this weekend with a home game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms set for 3:05 p.m. on Sunday.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK

The New York Islanders acquired forward Tyce Thompson from the New Jersey Devils on Sunday in exchange for Arnaud Durandeau. Thompson is expected to make his Bridgeport debut tonight wearing #29. The Milford, Conn. native has 50 points (15 goals, 35 assists) in 98 AHL games with the Utica Comets, including five assists in 15 games this season. He's played 11 NHL games with the Devils. Thompson is the son of Brent Thompson, who spent each of the last 12 seasons with the Islanders' organization and 10 seasons as Bridgeport's head coach. Tyce grew up skating at Total Mortgage Arena and played junior hockey for the Jr. Islanders youth program. He returns to Providence tonight where he played three seasons for Providence College from 2018-21, serving as team captain in 2020-21.

MAC ATTACK

Kyle MacLean recorded two goals on Sunday for the second time this season. The only other time he's scored twice in his pro career was on Oct. 18th, the Islanders' most recent trip to Providence. MacLean is tied for second on the team in goals (4) and fourth in points (8) through 18 games. The 24-year-old earned a career-best 11 goals, 16 assists and 27 points in 67 games last season, leading to a new one-year, two-way contract with the New York Islanders in May.

QUICK HITS

The Islanders' penalty kill is 14-for-15 over its last six games, improving to second in the AHL overall (88.5%)... Bridgeport is 2-0-0-0 when leading after the first period and 3-0-0-0 when leading after two this season... The Islanders are 0-4-1-0 following a victory, hoping for their first winning streak of the season tonight... Bridgeport's only road win came Oct. 13th, a 4-3 overtime victory at Rochester.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (9-7-6): Last: 5-4 OTW at Carolina, last night -- Next: Tomorrow at Florida, 6 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (7-7-2-1): Last: 4-1 L vs. Kansas City, Wednesday -- Next: Tonight vs. Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. ET

