Bridgeport Islanders Announce Key Promotional Nights

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, are proud to announce their key promotional nights for the 2022-23 season. More than half of all home games will feature a new or returning promotion, or an exclusive giveaway item, adding to the fan experience at Total Mortgage Arena.

Single-game tickets are on sale now and available online at Ticketmaster.com or by visiting the Yale New Haven Health Box Office (Total Mortgage Arena, 600 Main Street in Bridgeport). Attending more than one theme night? Partial and flex ticket plans are also on sale now, saving you money and guaranteeing a seat to the biggest games of the season.

Additional promotional nights and giveaways may be added throughout the regular season.

Here are some of the promotional schedule highlights coming to Total Mortgage Arena this season:

50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION:

The relationship between the Bridgeport Islanders and the New York Islanders is among the strongest in professional sports. We're helping our parent club celebrate its 50th anniversary season throughout the year, with one game standing out in particular: Sunday, Nov. 27th at 3 p.m. Help us not only commemorate the franchise's storied history, but also celebrate what's to come.

OPENING NIGHT:

The Bridgeport Islanders promotional calendar kicks off with the home opener on Saturday, Oct. 22nd at 7 p.m. The first 2,500 fans will receive a free magnet schedule. Doors open at 6 p.m. as the Islanders begin their home schedule against the Laval Rocket.

HOCKEY AND HOPS:

Due to its overwhelming popularity, the Islanders will host two "Hockey and Hops" events again this season: Saturday, Nov. 19th and Saturday, Apr. 8th. Enjoy a pre-game craft beer tasting from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the Total Mortgage Arena concourse. Access to the tasting is only available through an exclusive ticket package, which will be available later this month.

TEDDY BEAR TOSS AND SANTA:

Bring any stuffed animal (or a handful) and toss it onto the ice when the Islanders score their first goal. Each toy will be donated to local organizations that benefit those in need during the holiday season. Santa Claus will also make an appearance when the Islanders host Providence.

YOUTH JERSEY GIVEAWAYS:

The first 2,500 kids ages 12 and younger will receive a free youth jersey on both Saturday, Jan. 14th and Saturday, Mar. 18th. The Bridgeport Islanders will hand out a blue youth jersey on Jan. 14th and an exclusive pink youth jersey for Girls Hockey Night on Mar. 18th. Doors open at 6 p.m. each night.

ADDITIONAL GIVEAWAYS:

The Bridgeport Islanders have planned nearly a dozen giveaways for the 2022-23 season, beginning with the magnet schedule for Opening Night on Saturday, Oct. 22nd. Additional giveaway highlights include: Storm bobblehead to the first 2,500 fans on Saturday, Feb. 25th, lightsabers to the first 2,000 fans for Star Wars Night on Saturday, Mar. 4th, and exclusive giveaways for Military Appreciation (Jan. 7th), Cancer Awareness Night (Jan. 21st), Pride Night (Feb. 3rd) and First Responders Night (Feb. 18th). More information to come!

SUNDAY KID'S DAYS:

Beginning Oct. 23rd, the Bridgeport Islanders will play seven Sunday home games this season and all kids ages 12 and younger will get in for just $10 with the purchase of an adult ticket. The Sunday Kid's Day offer is available online or at the Yale New Haven Health Box Office.

All fans with a military ID and seniors 65 and older will receive a $5 discount when purchasing tickets at the Yale New Haven Health Box Office for any one of the 36 home games. In addition, all fans may upgrade their ticket to include parking by visiting Ticketmaster.com.

Please visit BridgeportIslanders.com for updates as the season draw closer.

