Brian Jordan Headlining Flying Squirrels' Annual Hot Stove Banquet

RICHMOND, Va. - Former two-sport standout at the University of Richmond, National League All-Star outfielder and National Football League safety Brian Jordan will be the headlining guest for the Richmond Flying Squirrels' annual Charity Hot Stove Banquet on Wed., Jan. 22 at the Siegel Center, the Flying Squirrels announced on Wednesday.

"We've known Brian for years, so we will be welcoming back an old friend and, along with many others in the Richmond region, reengaging our friendship with one of the greatest all-around athletes of his generation while raising money for Flying Squirrels Charities," Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd "Parney" Parnell said. "It is sure to be a special evening of many memories and special moments."

During his time as a student-athlete for the Richmond Spiders, Jordan earned All-America honors in football in 1988 and was selected as an All-Conference player in football (1986, '87 and '88) and baseball (1988). He was drafted in the first round by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1988, finishing his Richmond baseball career as the school's all-time leader in stolen bases at the time.

After beginning his professional baseball career that summer in the minors, Jordan returned to campus for his final college football season that fall. He was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the 1989 NFL Draft and was later acquired by the Atlanta Falcons. Jordan played three seasons with the Falcons from 1989-91, totaling 36 games and five interceptions. In 1990, Jordan finished third in the NFL in tackles.

Jordan made his MLB debut with the Cardinals in 1992, the first of his 15 years in the majors. He joined the Atlanta Braves in 1999, earning a selection as a National League All-Star that year. He played two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2002-03, played for the Texas Rangers in 2004 and finished his playing career with two more seasons with the Braves from 2005-06. Overall, Jordan played 1,456 MLB games, hitting .282 with 184 home runs and 821 RBIs. He also played 38 Postseason games.

In 2006, Jordan was named by Sports Illustrated as one of the "Top 15 Greatest College Athletes," alongside John Elway, Wilt Chamberlain, Deion Sanders, Bo Jackson, Jackie Robinson, Jim Brown and others. Jordan is also a 1994-95 inductee to the Richmond Spiders Athletics Hall of Fame.

Jordan now serves as a television analyst for Braves coverage on FOX Sports South.

Doors for the Charity Hot Stove Banquet open at 5:30 p.m. at the Siegel Center and an autograph session is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. The main program for the banquet will start at 7 p.m.

Proceeds from the Charity Hot Stove Banquet benefit Flying Squirrels Charities, which focuses on "Renovating Richmond's Recreation," a project dedicated to rebuilding youth baseball fields in Richmond in partnership with Barton Malow and City of Richmond Parks, Recreation & Community Facilities.

Through Flying Squirrels Charities' "Renovating Richmond's Recreation" project, work has been done to improve youth baseball fields at Bellemeade Community Center, Blackwell Community Center, Powhatan Community Center, Fairfield Field, Henderson Complex, Hotchkiss Field, Westover Community Center, Lucks Field, Parker Field and Martin Luther King Jr. Field.

Additional guests for the Hot Stove Banquet will be announced at a later date.

Flying Squirrels season ticket holders are eligible for a discounted rate on Hot Stove Banquet tickets by contacting the team's front office.

