Brian Corcoran Recounts How Atlético Dallas Landed Javier "Chicharito" Hernández: USL All Access

Published on July 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Atletico Dallas YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Devon Kerr and Mike Watts welcome Atlético Dallas Sporting Director Brian Corcoran to the show to discuss the process of signing Javier "Chicharito" Hernández and his impending importance to the Dallas community, as well as what goes into building a technical staff and attracting young talent from all across the country. Kerr and Watts also discuss some of the previous big-name signings in USL history, recent club acquisitions, the current outlook of the USL Championship's playoff picture after an intriguing weekend of games, and preview some top matchups to keep an eye on in the coming weekend.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.