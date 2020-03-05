Brian Baumgartner, Olie Kolzig Among Highlights of 2020 Keys Promotional Schedule

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys promotional schedule has an abundance of exciting evenings at Nymeo Field in 2020. This year's star-studded schedule features an appearance by Kevin Malone from The Office, a WWE Hall of Famer and visits from some of Washington D.C.'s favorite athletes. Fans will have a chance to take home specialty items from five jersey auctions and four giveaway events throughout the summer.

"We are incredibly excited about our promotions during the 2020 season," said Keys General Manager, Dave Ziedelis. "Each year our goal is to include something on the promotional calendar that will appeal to everyone. We also wanted to bring back nights like The Office Night which our fans love and wanted to see continued."

By popular demand, the Keys will host The Office Night on Friday, August 21 at 7 p.m. The night will be headlined by Brian Baumgartner, who played the fun-loving accountant Kevin Malone on the show. Malone will do a meet-and-greet with fans on the concourse from 6-8 p.m., while fans should stay tuned for more information about an exclusive VIP package. To go with his role on The Office, Baumgartner has also appeared in Four Christmases, License to Wed, and several TV shows including Arrested Development and Jake in Progress.

Early in the summer, WWE Hall of Famer Honky Tonk Man comes to town as part of Wrestling Night on Saturday, June 13 at 6:00 p.m. The Elvis-Presley-like wrestler will sign autographs and hang out with fans on the concourse throughout the game. The record holder of the Intercontinental Title, Honky Tonk Man will bring his serenating voice and guitar to Nymeo Field for all fans alike!

For the third straight year, a pair of athlete appearances are on the books for Family Fitness Weekend, presented by Premiere Dental Arts. On Friday, May 15, former Washington Capitals goalie Olie Kolzig comes to town. A beloved goaltender with the Caps for 14-years, "Olie the Goalie" will be on the concourse signing autographs and taking pictures from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Commonly known as Godzilla, Olie spent his entire career with the Capitals from 1990 - 2009, winning the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goaltender in 2000. He now serves as the goaltender coach for the Capitals.

One day later, Nymeo Field hosts Redskins Night, as two members of the Washington Redskins will sign autographs and hang with fans on the concourse before the game. Players appearances are presented by PMSi and will be announced within the coming weeks.

Several giveaway items are sprinkled in the schedule. Opening weekend features a magnet schedule giveaway presented by Precision Heating & Cooling while the Keys host Mystery Ball & Mystery Bobblehead Night on Friday, May 8. On Friday, May 23, a popular Keys player will be featured on a shersey giveaway presented by Nymeo Credit Union. Additionally, fans will receive a bobblehead giveaway presented by Flying Dog on Saturday, August 22. Details about both giveaway items will be announced at a later time.

As always, fans can expect a batch of exciting specialty jersey slated for 2020. On May 23, the team will wear special Star Wars-themed jerseys featuring the famous bounty hunter Boba Fett. Proceeds raised benefit Sophie and Madigan's Playground. On Friday, June 12, the Keys will don Peanuts-comic jerseys on Peanuts Night in support of Project Linus.

The Keys will host three more jersey auction events. First is the City of Frederick 275th Anniversary jerseys on Saturday, July 11 will proceeds benefiting the city of Frederick. On Friday, August 14, the Keys will have Cancer Awareness Night jerseys, featuring names of loved ones lost or affected by cancer. All funds raised go to the American Cancer Society. As always, the Keys will wear a special Art in the Park jersey designed by a local artist on Friday, September 4, with all money going to the Frederick Arts Council.

In addition to the jersey auctions, the Keys will also auction off the team's patriotic caps as part of Stars and Stripes Night on July 3. Proceeds raised from the hat auction goes to the Coalition to Salute America's Heroes.

Young fans can enjoy several picnics this summer, including the Trolls Picnic on Saturday, April 18 and the Royal Princess Tea Party on Sunday, August 23. Specialty guest characters will be in attendance for both picnics. Fans will need to purchase picnic packages in advance by calling 301-815-9900.

Youngsters can also take part in Keys Baseball Camp sponsored by MMI - The Center for Advanced Orthopaedics. These sessions take place from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. each day and include lunch, a camp t-shirt and autograph session, while families can enjoy a picnic during a game at the conclusion of each camp. This year's sessions run from June 30 - July 2 and August 3-5.

STEM Day and Scout Night return for the 2020 campaign. Local students can learn about careers in science, technology, engineering and math through baseball and a variety of concourse booths on Thursday, June 4. First pitch is at 11 a.m. and is sponsored by AstraZeneca. Local scout troops are invited to Nymeo Field on Saturday, June 6. After the game, youngsters and scout leaders can enjoy a movie and camp out on the field.

Young fans will have plenty of chances to come games and get up close and personal with Keys players during this season. The Report Card Program sponsored by Miss Utility allows kids who bring in a report card featuring an "A" grade (or whatever is comparable) or a grade improvement to receive two FREE tickets to Keys game. Tickets can be used for any April or May game.

All fans can meet Keys players and staff and get autographs at one of three Meet the Team events throughout the season. These take place one hour before first pitch on April 19, June 14 and August 23.

The Keys have become well known for some of the best fireworks shows in Maryland. and this year 22 shows are scheduled. These take place following Friday and Saturday night games as well as other select dates throughout the season. This includes during Memorial Day Weekend on May 22 and 23, Wednesday, July 3 and Labor Day Weekend from September 4-6.

Keys fans can enjoy new weekly promotional nights in 2020 as well. Along with Guaranteed Win Night comes Tapehouse Tuesday, where fans can enjoy special deals on craft beers at the Tapehouse along the third base side. Wednesdays are themed Wear Orange Wednesdays, while staples like Kids Eat Free Monday and Sunday Funday are featured each homestand.

Single-game tickets go on sale on Friday, April 3 at 10 a.m. Individuals who purchase a Keys ticket plan also receive a John Means bobblehead. A link to the entire schedule for the Keys 2020 season is available here, while fans can buy/renew ticket plans for the 2020 season by calling 301-815-9900. follow Keys offseason news, events and more, fans can visit frederickkeys.com and follow the team on Twitter (@frederickkeys), Facebook and Instagram (@frederickkeys.com).

FULL PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE

*April 11 - Keys Fan Fest 11 AM - 2 PM

Thursday, April 16 at 6:30 PM - Opening Night, Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Precision Heating and Cooling

Friday, April 17 at 6:30 PM - Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Precision Heating and Cooling, Fireworks

Saturday, April 18 at 1:00 PM - Radiothon 5k (9 AM start time), Trolls Picnic, Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Precision Heating and Cooling

Sunday, April 19 at 1:00 PM - Sunday Funday presented by Dogtopia, Meet the Team, Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Precision Heating and Cooling

Thursday, April 30 at 11:00 AM - History Day

May Special Events

Wednesday, May 6 at 6:30 PM - Bark in the Park presented by Dogtopia, Deaf & Hard of Hearing Night - Maryland School of the Deaf

Thursday, May 7 at 11:00 AM - Senior Day presented by MMI, The Center for Advanced Orthopedics

Friday, May 8 at 6:30 PM - Mystery Ball for Frederick Keys Care, Mystery Bobblehead Giveaway, Fireworks presented by American Disposal Systems

Friday, May 15 at 6:30 PM - Family Fitness Weekend presented by Premiere Dental Arts, Hockey Night with Olie Kolzig, Pack the Park presented by Frederick County Humane Society, Fireworks presented by Premiere Dental Arts

Saturday, May 16 at 6:00 PM - Family Fitness Weekend presented by Premiere Dental Arts, Challenger Little League (3-5pm), Redskins Night with appearances presented by PMSi, Fireworks

Sunday, May 17 at 1:00 PM - Family Fitness Weekend presented by Premiere Dental Arts, Sunday Funday

Friday, May 22 at 6:30 PM - Fireworks presented by Nymeo, T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Nymeo

Saturday, May 23 at 6:00 PM - Star Wars Night with Jersey Auction, Pack the Park presented by Sophie and Madigan's Playground, Fireworks

Sunday, May 24 at 1:00 PM - Candy Drop presented by Advanced Helicopter Concepts, Sunday Funday

June Special Events

Thursday, June 4 at 11:00 AM - STEM Day presented by AstraZeneca

Friday, June 5 at 6:30 PM - Keyote's Birthday, Keyote's Birthday Picnic, Fireworks

Saturday, June 6 at 6:00 PM - Scout Night, Pack the Park presented by Nymeo, Fireworks

Friday, June 12 at 6:30 PM - Peanuts Night with Jersey Auction, Pack the Park presented by Project Linus, Fireworks presented by Mattress Warehouse

Saturday, June 13 at 6:00 PM - Wrestling Night with Honkey Tonk Man, Frederick Fire vs Mont. Softball game (3-5pm), Pack the Park presented by Frederick Fire Softball Team, Fireworks

Sunday, June 14 at 1:00 PM - Sunday Funday, Meet the Team

Monday, June 15 at 6:30 PM - Kids Eat Free, Peanut Free Night

Tuesday, June 30 at 7:00 PM - Youth Baseball Camp Session 1 presented by MMI - The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics

July Special Events

Wednesday, July 1 at 7:00 PM- Youth Baseball Camp Session 1 presented by MMI - The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics

Thursday, July 2 at 7:00 PM -Youth Baseball Camp Session 1 presented by MMI - The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Patriotic Hat Auction

Friday, July 3 at 7:00 PM - Stars and Stripes Night, Patriotic Hat Auction, Fireworks

Saturday, July 11 at 6:00PM - City of Frederick 275th Anniversary with Jersey Auction, Fireworks presented by VetUrgency & TOPS, Inc.

Thursday, July 23 at 12:00 PM - Super Splash Day

Saturday July 25 at 6:00 PM - Christmas in July, Fireworks presented by Precision Heating & Cooling

Sunday, July 26 at 1:00 PM - Summer Reading

August Special Events

Monday, August 3 at 7:00 PM - Youth Baseball Camp Session 2 presented by MMI - The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics

Tuesday, August 4 at 7:00 PM - Youth Baseball Camp Session 2 presented by MMI - The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics

Wednesday, August 5 at 7:00 PM - Youth Baseball Camp Session 2 presented by MMI - The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics

Wednesday, August 11 at 7:00 PM - Frederick County Parks and Rec Night

Thursday, August 13 at 7:00 PM - Fort Detrick Night presented by En-Net Services

Friday, August 14 at 7:00 PM - Cancer Awareness Night, Cancer Awareness Jersey Auction, Pack the Park presented by American Cancer Society, Fireworks presented by Community Radiology Associates

Saturday, August 15 at 6:00 PM - Guns and Hoses Softball Game, Pack the Park presented by Guns and Hoses, Fireworks

Sunday, August 16 at 1:00 PM - Summer Reading, Sunday Funday presented by Dogtopia, Rubber Duckie Giveaway presented by Precision Heating & Cooling

Thursday, August 20 at 7:00 PM - Medieval Times Night

Friday, August 21 at 7:00 PM - The Office Night with Brian Baumgartner (aka Kevin) Appearance, Fireworks

Saturday, August 22 at 6:00 PM - Flying Dog Bobblehead Giveaway, Fireworks presented by Flying Dog

Sunday, August 23 at 1:00 PM - Summer Reading, Meet the Team, Royal Princess Tea Party

Friday, September 4 at 7:00 PM - Art in the Park, Hood College Giveaway, Park the Park presented by Frederick Arts Council, Fireworks

Saturday, September 5 at 6:00 PM - Fireworks

Sunday, September 6 at 6:00 PM - Fireworks

Monday, September 7 at 12:00 PM - Fan Appreciation Day

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. For the last nine seasons, the Keys have finished in the top two in the league in attendance and have entertained more than 9 million fans since the organization was founded in 1989. Over the last two seasons, the Keys have been recognized by the Carolina League with the Matt Minker Award for Community Service and John H. Johnson's Presidents Award. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Jack Keffer by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at JKeffer@FrederickKeys.com.

