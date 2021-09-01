Brewfest Is Today

Wednesday, September 1

Brewfest is at 6 p.m. today! For $40, you get one Upper Box ticket, one taster glass, six tastes and lots of bar-inspired shareables to snack on! Just use code: BREW when checking out. If you already have a ticket to the game, you can upgrade for $30; call Front Office at 425-258-3673. Don't forget about Baseball Bingo! As always, pick up your bingo card from the Sam's Cats and Dogs Fan Information Booth before the game. Once in your seat, keep an eye on the field. There will be up to seven prizes: five bingos and two blackouts.

Thursday, September 2

Thursday night we will be paying tribute to Robert Polk, the long-time Athletic Director for the Everett School District. It's also Throwback Thursday, which means $2.50 sodas, 12 oz. Coors Lights, hot dogs and small bags of popcorn. These deals last all night long and are (almost) too good to be true.

Friday, September 3: 1:05 p.m. First Pitch

Play hooky with Webbly and come to the first of two 1:05 p.m. Friday games! Gates open at noon for the 1:05 first pitch. Friday is our second BECU Family Night of the week; click here to purchase a $6 Field Box ticket while they last. As if you could forget, it's Funko Friday! This week's giveaway is an assortment of Minion POPs!

Saturday, September 4

Welcome to Fan Appreciation Night! The first 1,000 fans will receive an AquaSox Flag Giveaway presented by Tulalip Resort Casino. Make sure to stick around after the game for postgame fireworks, also presented by Tulalip Resort Casino.

Sunday, September 5

With the summer wrapping up, it's Back to School Night presented by Procura Mortgage. We'll be accepting school supplies donations at both gates! Hang around after the game for Kids Run the Bases; meet at the first base gate 10 minutes after the game ends. Kids cannot go on the field until after all players exit.

