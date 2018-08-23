Brewers place OF Rob Henry on Carolina DL, reinstate RHP Wuilder Rodriguez

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with two affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the placement of OF Rob Henry on the Carolina disabled list (as of 8/22) and the reinstatement of RHP Wuilder Rodriguez off the Carolina disabled list.

The Mudcats roster is currently at 25 active players with four on the disabled list.

In summary:

8/23: OF Rob Henry placed on the Carolina disabled list (retro to 8/22)

8/23: RHP Wuilder Rodriguez reinstated from the Carolina disabled list

