Brewers place OF Rob Henry on Carolina DL, reinstate RHP Wuilder Rodriguez
August 23, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with two affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the placement of OF Rob Henry on the Carolina disabled list (as of 8/22) and the reinstatement of RHP Wuilder Rodriguez off the Carolina disabled list.
The Mudcats roster is currently at 25 active players with four on the disabled list.
In summary:
8/23: OF Rob Henry placed on the Carolina disabled list (retro to 8/22)
8/23: RHP Wuilder Rodriguez reinstated from the Carolina disabled list
The Carolina Mudcats are the proud Carolina League, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are entering their 28th consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2018 season marks the first for the Mudcats under the ownership of the Milwaukee Brewers organization.
