Brewers Announce Initial 2023 Mudcats Roster

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers today announced the initial roster for the Carolina Mudcats in advance of the 2023 season starting on April 7 when the Mudcats travel to Fayetteville to play the Woodpeckers. The new roster features several returnees from the 2022 team including top ranked Brewers prospects Jacob Misiorowski, Hedbert Pérez, Jadher Areinamo and Jace Avina.

Misiorowski (Milwaukee's second round selection in the 2022 MLB Draft) and Perez (the Mudcats' 2022 home run leader) rank seventh and 20th respectively on Milwaukee's Top 30 prospects list as published by MLB.com. Joining them on Carolina's talent-laden 2023 roster are other MLB.com Top 30 Brewers prospects including Daniel Guilarte (No. 18), Areinamo (No. 22) and Avina (No. 28), the 2022 Arizona Complex League Most Valuable Player.

The official Opening Day roster, featuring a maximum of 30 players, will be announced at a later date.

PITCHERS (17): Patricio Aquino, Jakob Brustoski (LHP), Chase Costello, Jeferson Figueroa, Miguel Guerrero, Yujanyer Herrera, Edwin Jimenez, Aidan Maldonado, Nick Merkel, Jacob Misiorowski, Fernando Olguin, Jeison Pena, Nate Peterson (LHP), Tanner Shears, Shane Smith, Alexander Vallecillo, Tyler Wehrle

TWO-WAY PLAYERS (1): Quinton Low (L/R)

CATCHERS (4): Jhonnys Cabrera, Blayberg Diaz, Tayden Hall (L/R), Matt Wood (L/R)

INFIELDERS (6): Luke Adams, Jadher Areinamo, Gregory Barrios, Daniel Guilarte, Jesus Parra, Jheremy Vargas

OUTFIELDERS (4): Jace Avina, Eduarqui Fernandez, Kay-Lan Nicasia (B/R), Hedbert Perez (L/R)

Of the announced players, 14 played for the Mudcats at some point during the 2022 season including the aforementioned Misiorowski, Perez, Areinamo and Avina. The list of returnees additionally includes Brustoski, Figueroa, Guerrero, Herrera, Jimenez, Olguin, Pena, Vallecillo, Vargas and Fernandez.

The initial 2023 roster additionally features 2022 draftees Matt Wood (4th round, Penn State), Nate Peterson (8th round, University of Illinois Chicago), Tayden Hall (9th round, State College of Florida), Luke Adams (12th round, Hinsdale Central (IL) High School), and Aidan Maldonado (14th round, U. of Minnesota).

The new roster also includes two-way player Quinton Low who totaled seven doubles, two home runs and a .756 OPS over 43 games as a first baseman last season with the Arizona Complex League's Brewers Blue. Low also pitched to a 0.82 ERA and 13.1 SO/9 over 11.0 innings and 10 relief appearances.

Manager Victor Estevez will lead the Mudcats once again in 2023. Estevez is entering his second year with the Mudcats and is joined this season by Pitching Coach Michael O'Neal, Hitting Coach J.J. Reimer, Bullpen Coach Jorge Ortega, Development Coach David Valdez, Athletic Trainer Myles Fish, Associate Athletic Trainer Brooke Deeringer and Strength and Conditioning Specialist Jonah Mergen.

The 2023 season is set to begin on Friday, April 7 with the season opener in Fayetteville against the Woodpeckers. The first home game of the 2023 schedule is set for Tuesday, April 11 against the Salem Red Sox at Five County Stadium. The full schedule is available online at www.carolinamudcats.com/schedule.

Season ticket packages, mini plans, group options, as well as luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are also still available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

