Brett Gravelle Signs with Rush

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Wednesday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that winger Brett Gravelle has been signed to a contract for the 2022-23 season.

Gravelle returns to Rapid City after spending the majority of his 2021-22 season in the Black Hills. He totaled 29 goals and 28 assists over 68 games played, including 27 goals and 27 assists in 67 games for the Rush. The 26-year-old was claimed off waivers by the Rush in November after playing one game for the Iowa Heartlanders, where he had two goals and one assist.

"I'm very excited to be back in Rapid City this season," Gravelle said. "I believe this is one of the best organizations in the league that has a great fan base that is awesome to play in front of. I can't wait to get back to work with my teammates and coaches."

Gravelle's 27 goals and 54 points are the most ever recorded by a rookie in Rush franchise history.

"Adding Brett back in the fold is huge. After joining us he took his game to another level and worked his way up in the lineup to become a top-six forward in the ECHL," Rush head coach and general manager Scott Burt said. "We will look to have him continue his scoring pace and lean more on him to put the puck in the net. Brett has worked for everything and again this will be another big season for him in our quest to continue what we are building here in Rapid City."

A native of Forest Lake, Minnesota, Gravelle opened the 2021-22 season in the SPHL where he played five games for the Quad City story and had two goals and five assists. He played his college hockey at the University of St. Thomas, where he combined for 50 goals and 63 assists in 102 career games. Gravelle led St. Thomas in goals in each of his four seasons at the NCAA Division III program.

