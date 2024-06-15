Brett Dobson's UNREAL Performance in Cage

June 15, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Utah Archers YouTube Video







Utah Archers' goalie Brett Dobson put on a SHOW in the fourth quarter, holding the Carolina Chaos scoreless. He finished the game with 15 saves, 68.2% in cage.

