Brett Dobson's UNREAL Performance in Cage
June 15, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)
Utah Archers YouTube Video
Utah Archers' goalie Brett Dobson put on a SHOW in the fourth quarter, holding the Carolina Chaos scoreless. He finished the game with 15 saves, 68.2% in cage.
Check out the Utah Archers Statistics
