Brent Gates Returns to Tulsa

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Anaheim Ducks, announced Wednesday the signing of Brent Gates Jr.

Gates, 23, returns to Green Country after playing 25 games with the Oilers last season, posting 20 points (10G, 10A) in the ECHL. The second-year forward had a +6 rating - tied for third among all Oilers' forwards last season. Gates also appeared in 20 games for the San Diego Gulls of the AHL, recording four goals and an assist for five points.

"We are very excited to have Brent back with our team," head coach Rob Murray said of his returning player "He brings size and a great scoring touch, which we saw plenty of last year. He became available just recently, and he expressed to me that he would like to return because he enjoyed his time here on assignment last season"

The 6'2, 199 lbs. forward played collegiately at the University of Minnesota, where he captained the five-time national champions his senior year. Over his career with the Gophers, Gates appeared in 148 games, tallying 85 points (42G, 43A). His 148 games played places him within the top 85 all time with the University of Minnesota - one of the longest-standing hockey institutions in the world.

A Grand Rapids, MI native, Gates played two seasons in the USHL, appearing in 83 games with Green Bay and compiling 42 points (21G, 21A) during his time with the Gamblers.

The former gopher is the son of Brent Gates Sr., a former second and third baseman for the Oakland Athletics, Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins. Gates Sr. is currently a professional scout for the Tampa Bay Rays of the MLB.

