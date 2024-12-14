Brennan O'Neill with 4 Goals vs Las Vegas Desert Dogs

December 14, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings YouTube Video







Brennan O'Neill had himself a Philly debut! He notched a 4-Goal night, adding a helper, as the @NLLwings beat the Desert Dogs 19-10.

HIGHLIGHTS

