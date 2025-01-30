Brennan O'Neill Chops It up over His EPIC Rookie Season: Pregame Plates

Jerry Ragonese, a 13-year Pro Lacrosse vet turned elite chef is taking his talents, and his long-time friends, into the kitchen. Cooking up epic dishes while uncovering the stories behind the meals that made the lacrosse stars of today.

In this episode, Jerry puts his skills to the test against the #1 PLL draft pick and generational talent, Brennan O'Neill. A Long Island native, Brennan digs up a staple recipe of his childhood, his mom's lasagna. The kitchen heats ups as the two assemble this massive dish and highlight Brennan's epic rookie season in the PLL. Cutting into the family roots of his career that made him who he is today.

This is Pregame Plates presented by #Whirlpool

